WNCC volleyball tops Lamar in four on Friday

LAMAR, Colo. – A day after falling to No. 19 Otero Junior College, the Western Nebraska Community College received seven solo blocks and 15 kills from Leslie Mamai-Lagafuaina in topping Lamar Community College 25-21, 26-28, 25-11, 25-18.

Lamar came into Friday’s match fresh off a four-set win over Northeastern Junior College on Thursday. The Cougars responded from their Thursday defeat with authority in picking up their 15th win of the season.

The Cougars had four players finish with double-doubles in the win. Mamai-Lagafuaina led the way with her 15 kills followed closely behind by Kaile Tuisamatatele with 13 kills, 10 points, and three solo blocks.

Also for the Cougars, Amryi-Grace Paris had 10 kills and 12 digs; Cami Esselin had 13 digs, 12 points, and six kills, and Jayme Commins had a triple-double of 12 digs, 11 points, and 51 set assists.

WNCC came out string in the first set. Trailing 17-14, WNCC pushed the lead to 21-17 and won the opening set 25-21.

The second set was back and forth. Lamar led 19-14 only to watch WNCC come back with a four-point service run by Adia Sherbeyn to tie the set at 19-19. WNCC and Lamar went extra points with Lamar having three set points only to watch WNCC knot the score. Lamar finally won 28-26.

That close loss fired the Cougars up in the third set. With the score at 9-7, Commins served eight points with two aces to put WNCC up 18-7. WNCC won the set hands down 25-11.

The fourth set was a battle with neither team leading by more than three until late. With WNCC holding a 16-15 lead, Esselin served four points for a 21-15 lead and won the set and match on a Mamai-Lagafuaina kill.

Other players that stood out for the Cougars included Sarena Bartley, who tallied nine kills and three digs; Sherbeyn with 18 digs and six points; and Ana Costas with 16 digs.

WNCC will look to wrap up the southern Colorado South Conference road trip Saturday when they travel to Trinidad State Junior College for a 1 p.m. tilt.

Trinidad State defeated McCook on Thursday before falling to Northeastern Junior College in straight sets on Friday.