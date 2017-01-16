WNCC women fall to Lamar

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball shot just 18 percent in the second half and fell to Lamar Community College 64-58 in a South sub-region contest Saturday afternoon at Cougar Palace.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak and drops the Cougars to 12-4 on the season. WNCC is now 3-1 in conference play while Lamar sits on top at 5-0. The winner of the sub-region hosts the regional tournament in March.

Melisa Kadic, who finished with 15 points including three 3-pointers, said it was a contest her team can learn from and move on.

“We just have to keep working hard,” Kadic said. “We just have to figure out what to do when they are playing different defenses. We just have to move on and learn from it.”

WNCC did play well in the first half, leading 16-9 after one period and led 18-3 at one point. The second quarter was also strong. WNCC led 28-12 after a Bree Paulson 3-pointer. After that, though, Lamar came back to go on a 11-2 run. WNCC led at halftime 31-26.

The second half was where things changed for the Cougars. WNCC shot 44 percent in the first half and buried five treys. The second half saw WNCC shot just 19 percent and make 2 of 9 3-pointers.

Lamar, on the other hand, blistered the net for 48 percent shooting in the second half. The Lopes converted five 3-pointers in each half in shooting 58 percent from beyond the arc.

Lamar led 44-40 after three periods and moved the lead to 10, 52-42 with 6:30 to play. That was when WNCC started to find some magic, slicing the lead to 54-52 on three straight buckets by Paulson, Kadic, and Zeynep Canbaz. That was as close as they could get to fall to the Lopes.

Kadic said the second half was the difference.

“We could have done better in the second half,” she said. “We need to figure it out what to do besides shooting outside because they played zone defense. But I thought we all had positive attitude. We all push each other to play the best. We just have to move on.”

WNCC had just two in double figures. Kadic had 15 followed by Paulson with 11. Paulson also nailed two 3-pointers. Canbaz finished with nine points.

WNCC, 12-4, will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to McCook Community College for a Region IX South contest before returning home to host Eastern Wyoming College on Saturday.

Lamar (9-10) 9 17 16 22 – 64

WNCC (12-4) 16 15 9 18 – 58

LAMAR

TiAna Davila 10, Edina Krusko 5, Kiara Budd 4, Ann-Kathrin Schaetzle 6, Sabela Reigosa Pernas 3, Claudia del Moral Garcia 19, Shenayah Castillo 1, Shelby Hawkins 5, Damilola Balognun 11.

WNCC

Melisa Kadic 15, Jaleesa Avery 6, Kellie Gaston 5, Zeynep Canbaz 9, Bree Paulson 11, Anastacia Johnson 6, Giovanna Silva 6.