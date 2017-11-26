WNCC women fall to No. 5 Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team had a rough second half in falling to No. 5 Salt Lake Community College in the second day of the Salt Lake Classic Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, Utah.

WNCC did everything right in the first half, shooting 36 percent in the first quarter and then 75 percent in the second quarter to hold a 42-33 lead at intermission. WNCC trailed 20-17 after the first 10-minute period but outscored the Bruins 25-13 in the second period.

The third quarter was the Cougars downfall, shooting just 18 percent and watching the top-five ranked Bruins outscore WNCC 23-8 to take a 56-50 lead. Salt Lake won the fourth period 26-20.

The Cougars had three players in double figures. Merle Wiehl paced the Cougars with 19 points. Wiehl, the freshman from Germany, also pulled down six rebounds. She even dished off three assists and had three steals.

Melisa Kadic tossed in 15 points for the Cougars. The sophomore from Utah had three 3-pointers in the contest. Karli Seay chipped in 14 points with five assists and two steals.

WNCC was just 5-of-12 from beyond the arc and were 17 of 25 from the free throw line. Salt Lake buried just one trey, but were 25-of-32 from the charity stripe.

The Bruins also out-rebounded the Cougars 39-27 and forced 19 WNCC turnovers.

WNCC, 7-2, will be back in action twice next week. The Cougars will host Williston State College at 5:30 p.m. on Monday before hosting Sheridan College at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

WNCC (7-2) 17 25 8 20 – 70

Salt Lake (7-2) 20 13 23 26 – 82

WNCC

Merle Wiehl 19, Giovanna Silva 2, Jaleesa Avery 9, Melisa Kadic 15, Anastacia Johnson 7, Sophie Agorakis 2, Karlie Seay 14, Eva Langton 2.

SALT LAKE

Ariel Miller 9, Nani Tonga 12, Tia Hay 23, Miki’ala Maio 13, Jamaica Christensen 12, Karolina Fadrhonsova 2, Kimaun Toia 11.