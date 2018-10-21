WNCC women fall to Western Wyoming in regional soccer tourney

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team played tough, but fell in the quarterfinals of the Region IX playoffs 3-1 to Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Saturday afternoon.

Soccer coach Todd Rasnic said his women’s team fought hard.

“I heard it was 1-1 at halftime and Coach Henri [Prieels] and I were talking the whole game,” Rasnic said. “I think overall that group is mainly all freshmen and we certainly changed our season around from last year and next year both teams should be a bit stronger. There is a lot of stuff to look forward to.”

While Rasnic was with the men’s team in Scottsbluff, assistant coach Henri Prieels was coaching the women in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

After the opening 45 minutes, things looked good for the Cougars as they were tied 1-1 with the Mustangs. WNCC got on the scoreboard first as Tayna Bertani netted a goal off an assist from Bethany Fuchs.

Seven minutes later, Western Wyoming scored the equalizer as Emma Baines scored. That is where the scored at intermission.

Western Wyoming added two more in the second half. Baines netted her second goal 11 minutes into the half for a 2-1 lead. Kylee Manning added an insurance goal with 20 minutes to play.

WNCC finished with eight shots, four of which were on goal. Western Wyoming had nine shots with five on goal.

Laramie Lake had five saves in net for the Cougars.

WNCC finishes the season at 4-9-2.

Other action in the women’s tournament saw Laramie County top Northeastern Junior College 2-0 and Sheridan defeated Trinidad State 7-0. The other game saw Gillette battle Otero.