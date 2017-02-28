WNCC women host Gillette in regular season finale

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team will host Gillette College in the regular season finale on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Cougars, who have won their last 12 games, come into the contest with a 24-4 record and a No. 25 ranking in the NJCAA polls. Gillette enters the contest at 21-7 and are the defending Region IX champs.

The contest will also be sophomore recognition for the three sophomores Bree Paulson, Zeynep Canbaz, and Sladjana Rakovic before the game. It will also be host family night, where all host families of WNCC students that have a host family will be honored at halftime.

The two squads met once on the season with WNCC winning 66-51 in the third game of the season back on Nov. 5.

Since that game, WNCC has reeled off 12 straight and are 13-1 in the second semester. Gillette has also been playing well the second semester, going 14-2 with their only two defeats coming to Western Wyoming 72-69 and 69-51.

After Tuesday night both teams will get ready for the Region IX tournament. WNCC earned the No. 1 seed from the South and a first round bye. The Cougars will host the Region IX tournament beginning March 9-11 with the winner qualifying for the national tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

Gillette earned the No. 2 seed from the North sub-region and will host Central Wyoming, the No. 7 seed, this weekend in the first round. The winners in the seven first-round games will join WNCC in the regional tourney.