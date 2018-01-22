WNCC women roll to 19th win

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put six players in double figures and doubled up McCook Community College in earning a 115-56 South Sub-region win Saturday afternoon at Cougar Palace.

WNCC moves to 19-3 on the season with the win, but more importantly they remain unbeaten in sub-region play at 7-0.

Saturday’s win was a total team effort with six players in double figures and the Cougars scored at least 20 points in all four quarters.

Jaleesa Avery led the way for the Cougars with 19 points followed by 18 from Karli Seay, 15 from Merle Wiehl, 13 from Melisa Kadic, 12 from Josie Perez, and 10 from Anastacia Johnson.

Perez, who led the team by connecting on four 3-pointers, said the team played really well.

“I think we played very well. We ran in transition, which we are good at,” the Gordon-Rushville product said. “Everyone contributed to get the win.

Definitely a team win has the Cougars started with a 7-0 run and later in the first quarter, went on a 25-0 run to lead 27-4. The Cougars finished the half as Seay got a steal and nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 39-14 lead.

The Cougars continued in the second quarter, outscoring McCook 22-15 on four 3-pointers. Perez knocked in two and Johnson and Seay each had one to give the Cougars a 61-29 advantage after one.

It is the offense and defense that is key to the Cougars success. Perez said Saturday, the key was moving the ball.

“We wanted to move the ball a lot as in moving the ball side to side and keeping it in moving,” she said. “The offense was great. We had quite a few players that had wide open shots. That is what we wanted.”

A lot of the offense, though, was generated from the defense.

“Defense is the biggest key to win a game,” Perez said. “We talk about it as every practice and before every game. With hard defense it is harder for the other opponent to do anything. There will be nights where our shots aren’t falling so our defense makes up for it.”

WNCC never let the foot off the pedal in the third quarter, outscoring McCook 32-10, including a 16-0 run to start the period for a 77-29 lead. WNCC led 94-39 after three periods.

The Cougars shot 57 percent from the field in the win and were 15 of 28 from beyond the arc. The Cougars also out-rebounded McCook 44-24. Giovanna Silva led the team on the boards with nine followed by six from Seay, and five each from Avery and Sophie Agorakis.

WNCC, 19-3, will be back in action next Saturday when they host Northeastern Junior College in another South sub-region game. Perez said it feels good to have won 19 games, but you can’t focus on that.

“It feels great to have a re3cord like that, but we can’t lose any confidence,” Perez said. “We have to keep up the communication, focus, and energy. We still have a big season ahead of us. So we will need to keep working hard during practices so when game time come we are prepared.”

McCook (3-14) 14 15 10 17 – 56

WNCC (19-3) 39 22 32 22 – 115

MCCOOK

Julianna Rosado 6, Abyah Foote 2, Anna Sanjuan 8, Sam Hinkle 12, Brook Jamison 2, Grace Wellman 3, Gabby Enloe 8, Colby Cox 15.

WNCC

Melisa Kadic 13, Merle Wiehl 15, Jaleesa Avery 19, Sophie Agorakis 4, Olivia Wiberg 3, Karli Seay 18, Eva Langton 6, Josie Perez 12, Anastacia Johnson 10, Giovanna Silva 15.