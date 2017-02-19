WNCC women down NJC

Melisa Kadic poured in 21 points and the 25th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team rolled to an easy Region IX South sub-region 86-52 win over Northeastern Junior College Saturday in Sterling, Colorado.

The win moves the Cougars 12-1 in the South sub-region and to 23-4 on the season. NJC was officially eliminated from post-season play with the loss.

WNCC led from start to finish in the game and put four players in double figures in the game.

Kadic led all scorers with 21 points, including burying three 3-pointers. She also pulled down five rebounds and dished off three assists.

Jaleesa Avery and Zeynep Canbaz each had 14 points, while Sladjana Rakovic had 12 points. Canbaz finished with a double-double, dishing off 11 assists while burying two treys. Avery had one 3-pointer and two blocked shots.

Rakovic finished the game with five rebounds and two steals.

WNCC shot 52 percent from the field and buried seven of 19 3-pointers. The Cougars were also 13-of-18 from the free throw line.

WNCC defense matched the Cougars offensive accuracy. WNCC held NJC to just 36.2 percent shooting from the field. The Plainswomen made just four of 17 treys. NJC committed 20 turnovers and the Cougars finished with 12 steals.

WNCC led 19-10 after one period and opened up the game by outscoring NJC 19-14 in the second quarter for a 38-24 halftime lead. WNCC picked up the offense and defense in the second half, outscoring NJC 48-28 in the final 20 minutes. WNCC scored 24 points in both periods, including a big 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third by Kadic to give WNCC a 62-38 lead.

The Cougar’s defense was strong, too, in the final two periods, holding NJC to just 14 points in each quarter.

WNCC will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Torrington, Wyoming, to face Eastern Wyoming College. WNCC will then wrap up the regular season on Feb. 28 when they host Gillette College.

WNCC (23-4) 19 19 24 24 – 86

NJC (7-19) 10 14 14 14 – 52

WNCC

Melisa Kadic 21, Jaleesa Avery 14, Zeynep Canbaz 14, Anastacia Johnson 6, Sladjana Rakovic 12, Kristin Gaston 2, Sophie Agorakis 2, Olivia Wiberg 9, Kellie Gaston 1, Deniz Dalkiran 2, Jocelyn Montecinos 3.

NJC

Hunter Worthley 2, Jennae Fieldgrove 9, Nicole Muragarren Clavier 8, Morgan Schaaf 2, Demitria Heard 7, Coola Baudry 4, Kiara McElroy 15.