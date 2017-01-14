WNCC women tie school record for treys in a game, top NJC 93-54

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put six players in double figures and tying a school record 12 3-pointers in cruising to a 93-54 Region IX South win over Northeastern Junior College Friday evening at Cougar Palace.

The win was the Cougars fourth straight and 12th of the season as WNCC returned to the court for the first time in 2017.

WNCC freshman Kellie Gaston said the team played well.

“I think we played amazingly,” the freshman from Tampa, Florida, said. “Our chemistry was spot on and our focus was really, really good tonight.”

The Cougars shot 65 percent from the field in the first half, while burying 7 of 10 3-pointers. WNCC’s outside shooting was charitable as six different players hit a trey. Olivia Wiberg and Jaleesa Avery each buried three 3-pointers, while Melisa Kadic and Bree Paulson each had two.

Gaston, who finished with 13 points, had one of those record tying 3-pointers. Gaston said it was a really balanced scoring night with the six players in double figures.

“That is huge. Anytime you have more than one player in double figures is crazy,” she said. “That is key for us to winning and being successful in the long run.”

WNCC trailed just once in the game at 3-2, but after that, the Cougars would finish out the first quarter outscoring NJC 27-2 for a 29-5 lead after one. The second quarter was just as dominating for the Cougars, outscoring NJC 23-13 and leading 50-12 at one time on a Wiberg trey. The Cougars led 52-18 at half.

Gaston said the first half run was because of the intensity, both offensively and defensively.

“I think really our intensity was the reason in the first half,” Gaston said. “We have so much energy and I think our coaches have brought so much energy to our team and really got us pumped up.”

The second half the Cougars cooled off a bit, shooting 45 percent and burying five treys. Still, the Cougars led 70-38 after three periods and then outscored the Plainwomen 20-16 in the fourth for the final margin.

A big reason for the 39-point win was defense. WNCC held NJC to 27 percent shooting in the first half and 40 percent for the game.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Paulson with 16 points followed by Avery and Zeynep Canbaz with 15 each. Gaston chipped in 13, followed by Wiberg with 12 and Kadic with 10.

WNCC out-rebounded the Plainswomen 43-25. Avery pulled down seven boards while Johnson and Giovanna Silva each had four.

WNCC will be back in action Saturday afternoon when they face Lamar Community College at 2 p.m. at Cougar Palace. Gaston said they have to keep it up against Lamar.

“We have to keep it rolling and keep it moving,” she said. “We need to keep the intensity high and keep the defensive pressure out there. We are a tough team to beat when we play that way.”

NJC 5 13 20 16 – 54

WNCC (12-3) 29 23 21 20 – 93

NJC

Demitria Heard 7, Aliexis Schulte 6, Coola Baudry 6, Kanani Naipo 7, Hunter Worthley 4, Kiara McElroy 14, Jennae Fieldgrove 10.

WNCC

Melisa Kadic 10, Jaleesa Avery 15, Olivia Wiberg 12, Kellie Gaston 12, Zeynep Canbaz 15, Bree Paulson 16, Anastacia Johnson 6, Deniz Dahlkiran 2, Giovanna Silva 4.