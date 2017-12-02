WNCC women top NJC for 10th win

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team had a big first quarter and rolled to an 81-63 Region IX South Sub-region win over Northeastern Junior College Friday in Sterling, Colorado.

WNCC, in picking up their 10 win of the season, put five players in double figures, including a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds from Giovanna Silva.

The Cougars also received a 19-point scoring explosion from Merle Wiehl followed by 18 from Karli Seay. Melisa Kadic finished with 12 points while Jaleesa Avery had 11.

WNCC was never really threatened in the contest, running out to a 28-11 first quarter lead. WNCC led 42-33 at halftime.

WNCC coach Chad Gibney said his team was ready.

“I thought we did a great job of coming out ready to compete,” he said. “We set the tone early with our ball pressure and it lead to some easy baskets for us.”

The second half saw WNCC exercise its depth as they never relinquished the lead. The Cougars outscored the Plainswomen 20-14 in the third for a 62-47 lead.

WNCC shot 49 percent from the field in the game while just knocking down five treys. Wiehl and Avery each had two 3-pointers.

NJC shot just 30 percent and made just 2-of-19 3-pointers.

The Cougars pulled down 38 rebounds compared to 37 for NJC. Silva had 10 boards while Avery and Wiehl each had seven.

WNCC also dished off 20 assists and had 15 steals. Seay tallied 10 assists and three steals in the win.

WNCC, 10-2, will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Casper College, a team that is 10-1 on the season and winners of their last four games. Action of the women’s and men’s doubleheader begins at 5:30 p.m.

WNCC (10-2) 28 14 20 19 – 81

NJC (4-6) 11 22 14 16 – 63

WNCC

Melisa Kadic 12, Merle Wiehl 19, Jaleesa Avery 11, Anastacia Johnson 8, Giovanna Silva 10, Olivia Wiberg 1, Karli Seay 18, Eva Langton 2.

NJC

Tashika Burrell 12, Taylor Knudson 2, Kiara McElroy 11, Darci Finnigan 11, Katie Diakhaby 18, Megan Gerk 7, Kirsten Regennitter 2.