WNCC women top Sheridan College

SHERIDAN, Wyo. – The 25th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team captured its sixth win of the season and fifth straight with a 70-50 win over Sheridan College Saturday in the Sheridan Classic in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The Cougar women put four players in double figures in the win while shooting 41 percent from the field and 41 percent (7-of-17) from beyond the arc.

The Cougars led 15-11 after one period and had a comfortable 33-23 lead at halftime. WNCC opened the contest even further after intermission, outscoring the Generals 15-8 in the third period to lead 48-31.

Merle Wiehl led the Cougars with 16 points. Wiehl also had three rebounds, two steals, and two 3-pointers. Giovanna Silva added 12 points while pulling down six rebounds and dishing off 3 assists.

Jaleesa Avery and Melisa Kadic each poured in 10 points. Avery also had four rebounds and a trey, while Kadic had three rebounds and two 3-pointers.

Sheridan was led in scoring by Raelynn Keefer with 18 points. Keefer also had two treys, seven rebounds, and was 10-of-11 from the free throw line.

The Generals shot just 23 percent from the field and were 4-of-15 from beyond the arc.

WNCC, 6-1, will next be in action this weekend when they travel to Salt Lake City, Utah, to face Utah State-Eastern and Salt Lake Community College. The Cougars will then return home to have three home games in four days after the Thanksgiving break.

WNCC 15 19 15 21 – 70

Sheridan 11 12 8 19 –50

Merle Wiehl 16, Jaleesa Avery 10, Melisa Kadic 10, Anastacia Johnson 5, Giovanna Silva 12, Sophie Agorakis 4, Olivia Wiberg 3, Eva Langton 3, Karli Seay 7.