WNCC women win again, set for Region IX Tourney

MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball finished off the regular season in impressive fashion, capturing their 11th straight win in dropping McCook Community College 94-65 Friday evening in a Region IX South sub-region contest.

The win keeps the Cougars unbeaten at 14-0 in conference play and moves the Cougars to 26-3 overall.

WNCC, who earned the South No. 1 seed, will next be in action this weekend when they host a first-round Region IX tournament contest. Pairings will officially be released Monday.

WNCC had the hot hand shooting, connecting on 42 percent from the field while burying 12 3-pointers.

Melisa Kadic led the long-range bombs with four treys, while Olivia Wiberg buried three, and Josie Perez and Merle Wiehl each had two.

The Cougars defense also stymied the Indians, holding them to just 31 percent shooting and five 3-pointers. The defense also forced 33 McCook turnovers, 23 of which were turned into 23 steals.

WNCC put just four players in double figures in the game, but all 10 players that saw action scored.

Wiehl led the way with 21 points. The freshman from Germany also had eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Kadic followed with 20 points, including five steals and two assists, while Karli Seay had 13 points, four steals, and seven assists.

Giovanna Silva added 12 points with eight rebounds.

The Cougars also got nine points from Wiberg, Sophie Agorakis with seven points, Perez with six, and two each from Eva Langton, Anastacia Johnson, and Jaleesa Avery.

WNCC also received two blocks each from Langton and Agorakis.