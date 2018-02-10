WNCC women win seventh straight, blow out Trinidad

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put six players in double figures in rolling to a 101-57 Region IX South Sub-region win over Trinidad State Junior College Friday in Trinidad.

The win was the Cougars 22nd win of the season. WNCC has won seven straight. More importantly, the win gave the Cougars the No. 1 seed from the South for the Region IX tournament. The Cougars are 10-0 on the season with four games left to play. Trinidad State, Eastern Wyoming, Laramie County, and Lamar are all tied for second at 5-5.

WNCC wasted little time in opening up the lead. The Cougars led 25-11 after one period and held a commanding 46-23 lead at intermission. WNCC pushed the lead to 81-40 after three periods. WNCC hit the century mark for the seventh time this season when Anastacia Johnson hit a bucket with 1:38 to play.

Friday’s win was a total team effort with a plethora of players have outstanding games. Merle Wiehl and Melisa Kadic led the team in scoring with 23 and 22 points respectively. Wiehl also had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Kadic had two rebounds and six of the team’s 11 3-pointers.

Also hitting for double digits was Karlie Seay with 14 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and four steals; Jaleesa Avery with 12 points and seven rebounds; and Johnson and Giovanna Silva with 11 points each.

WNCC, 22-3, will be back in action Saturday afternoon when they face Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

WNCC (22-3) 25 21 35 20 – 101

Trinidad (11-11) 11 12 13 21 – 57

WNCC

Merle Wiehl 23, Jaleesa Avery 12, Karlie Seay 14, Anastacia Johnson 11, Giovanna Silva 11, Melisa Kadic 22, Eva Langton 2, Josie Perez 4.

TRINIDAD

Mandie Perea 4, Daniela Ortega 7, Destinee Vigil 7, Jordan Wyatt 4, Annette Warner 13, Shaylynn Choate 13, Cassie Mccaskill 8.