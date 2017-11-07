WNCC women’s basketball opens home season Tuesday

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team will open up the home portion of their schedule Tuesday when they host the Nebraska All-stars at 6:30 p.m. at Cougar Palace.

The Cougar will be looking to get back on the win track after splitting a pair of games at Williston, North Dakota, over the Weekend.

WNCC sophomore Anastacia Johnson said the team is excited to be playing at home Tuesday night.

“There is so much excitement alone for our first home game,” Johnson said. “But, in order for us to win, everyone needs to be on the same page and we have to keep our intensity up and stay positive when we face adversity.”

The No. 25-ranked Cougars opened the season over the weekend. WNCC defeated Little Big Horn College 102-26 before falling to No. 24 College of Southern Idaho 69-49.

Johnson said they played OK, but they also found things they need to work on.

“Overall the team could have played much better than we did,” she said. “We faced a really good team, but I don’t think we were not really focused on our goal for that game. I cannot wait to see how we bounce back from the weekend.”

After Tuesday, the Cougars will hit the road for a pair of games at Council Bluffs, Iowa. WNCC will face No. 17 (Division I) Iowa Western Community College on Friday before battling No. 2 (Division II) Johnson County Community College on Saturday.