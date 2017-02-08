WNCC women’s basketball ranked 25th, host Iowa Western tonight

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team jumped into the NJCAA national rankings for the first time this season, coming in at No. 25.

WNCC, 18-4 on the season winners of their last six games, have been receiving honorable mention votes off and on all season.

The Cougars will look to stay in the rankings as they get ready to host two key games this week. WNCC starts the week when they host Iowa Western Community College on Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by a key Region IX South sub-region game with McCook on Friday.

Wednesday’s foe, Iowa Western, comes in with a salty record. The Reivers received honorable mention votes this week. Iowa Western enters Wednesday’s game with a 16-7 record.

Iowa Western, however, have lost three of their last four contests, falling to Arkansas Baptist College, North Arkansas College and Jefferson College. The Reivers defeated regional foe Northeast Community College 65-58 in that stretch.

WNCC and Iowa Western already met once on the season, where the Cougars fell to the Reivers 57-53 at Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The overall top-ranked team is Gulf Coast State at 23-1. Gulf Coast took over the top spot from previous No. 1 Odessa College (19-1) after Odessa lost last week. Odessa falls to three while Hutchinson Community College is No. 2

The rest of the top five includes No. 4 New Mexico (18-4) and No. 5 Salt Lake (22-2).