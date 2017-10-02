WNCC women’s soccer lose two close matches

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team lost two more heart-breaking contests to Region IX South Conference opponents over the weekend.

The Cougars fell 3-0 to Otero Junior College on Saturday and then lost 1-0 on a first-half penalty kick on Sunday. It was the second time this season the Cougars 1-0 to Trinidad, falling to the Trojans back in September.

Both matches were competitive matches with WNCC just not finding the back of the net. Against Otero, the Rattlers had 15 shots on goal while the Cougars managed just two. Otero scored all three of its goals in the first half off the feet of Whitney Boehm, Mattie Alpert, and Chloe Craig.

The second half was defensive as neither team scored.

WNCC continued its defensive game in Sunday’s contest against Trinidad. The only scoring came in the first half on a penalty kick when Corina Enriquez scored with 16 minutes to play in the opening half.

WNCC finished with four shots on goal, two each from Morgan Smith and Juliana Stratford, while Trinidad 13 shots on goal.

Jordyn Rivera had 12 saves in net for the Cougars.

WNCC, 1-10 on the season, will look to get on the winning track when they host Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Cougar women will then have two regular season contests left when they travel to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, on Oct. 7 and then host Gillette College on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.