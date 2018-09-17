WNCC women’s soccer ties Gillette

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team put together a strong defensive effort, recording a late goal to earn a 2-2 double overtime tie with Gillette College on Saturday at the Landers Soccer Complex.

The Cougars, who entered the contest on a 2-match winning streak, received a goal from Thais Nayara with 11 minutes remaining to force overtime.

Rafael Passos, redshirt freshman team captain, said they played well, especially the last time they played Gillette they fell 2-0.

“We did a good job and we grew up a lot since the first game against this team,” she said. “They are a good team and we did a good job. It was a nice game and we had fun.”

Passos said it was a marked difference of the Cougars from Saturday to the last time they played Gillette two weeks ago. One big reason is the team watched video of the last time they played Friday night.

“We just stepped on the field and knew we could beat them,” she said. “When we played up there the field was turf and today it was grass and it was our home. We watched the last game and we just grew up. We fixed the mistakes and keep working hard.”

WNCC scored early and late as well as playing a solid defensive game in earning the tie against Gillette.

Passos said the defense did a good job holding Gillette down.

“The defense is amazing,” she said. “They did a pretty good job all day.”

WNCC didn’t waste any time on igniting its offense either. The Cougars scored first, just under nine minutes in the contest when Caroline Vieira delivered a pass to Rafael Ornelas who planted the ball in the back of the net.

The lead didn’t last long. Four minutes later, Gillette’s Kierra Cutright scored to tie the match at 1-1. The Pronghorns went ahead 2-1 with 15 minutes left in the first half on a Angie Smith goal.

Passos said after that, the Cougars settled in.

“The second half after coach talked to us, we just stepped on the field and worked harder to tie the game,” she said.

Neither team could find the back of the net for the percentage of the second quarter. Finally, with 11 minutes remaining in the contest, Amy Romero fed Thais Nayara the ball and Nayara found the back of the net for the equalizer.

The two defenses stepped up as neither team scored in the two 10-minute overtime periods for the tie.

WNCC finished with 16 shots, nine of which were on goal, while Gillette had 17 shots with 13 on goal.

WNCC goalkeeper did a decent job in net, recording 13 saves.

The WNCC women will have two weeks off before their next contest against Otero and Trinidad Sept. 28 and 29 at the Landers Soccer Complex.