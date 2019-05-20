WNCC, YMCA holding volleyball camp for youngsters

Western Nebraska Community College and the YMCA are teaming up to hold a youth volleyball camp for youngsters ages 8 and up June 19-21 at the YMCA in Scottsbluff.

The camp will run from 8 until 11:30 a.m. all three days. The cost is $60 per camper and includes a T-shirt.

The camp will be conducted by WNCC volleyball coach Binny Canales and former players.

Those interested in taking part in the volleyball camp, may register at the Scottsbluff YMCA or mail a completed form, which can be downloaded from the WNCC athletic website at wnccathletics.com, to The Scottsbluff YMCA, % Trinity Burgner, PO Box 2423, Scottsbluff Nebraska 69363.

Any questions on the camp, individuals may contact WNCC volleyball coach Binny Canales at 308-635-6028 or canalasa@wncc.edu, or Trinity Burgner at 308-635-2318 or tburgner@ymcaofscottsbluff.org.