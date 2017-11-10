WNCC’s Doumer inks with Colorado Mesa for softball

WNCC sophomore Brooke Doumer transferred to Western Nebraska Community College from Iowa Western Community College to be closer to home and play softball.

Next season, she will be even closer to home, inking a letter of intent to play softball at Colorado Mesa University Thursday evening.

Doumer, a shortstop for the Cougars, is excited to be attending Colorado Mesa after this season.

“I choose to go there because I only earned good things about their softball coach and their program is really good,” the Parker, Colorado, product said. “Their campus is really gorgeous and I am excited to be going there.”

Doumer played four years at Legend High School in Parker, where she was a four-year varsity player. Doumer finished her high school career with a .411 batting average with 95 hits, 54 RBIs, 97 runs scored with 7 home runs, 18 doubles and four triples. She also had 23 stolen bases and had a fielding percentage of .949, committing just 10 errors in four years of high school ball.

Last year at Iowa Western, Doumer appeared in 44 games, batting .389 with four home runs, 40 RBIs, 47 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. In three games against WNCC last season, Doumer was 4-for-8 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBIs. Doumer earned Academic All-Region XI first team honors last year for the Reivers. Iowa Western won two of the three games against the Cougars a year ago.

Doumer said she was glad she picked WNCC to play her sophomore season.

“Continuing my softball career here is a blessing and I am really excited to continue,” she said. “It [playing at WNCC] was a good fit for me. Iowa Western wasn’t a good fit. I really like the small town here and it is a great community. I like being closer to home and that is another factor that played in me going to Mesa and here. I really like being in Colorado and I get to go back there.” WNCC will open the season next semester and Doumer’s goals are team driven.

“I want to win a regional title with my team, that is our goal,” she said.

Doumer added that being a part of this team is like a family. Something that she loves.

“It is awesome [being with these players],” she said. “I love the girls and knowing that you have a family here to back you up no matter what is awesome.”

Doumer is majoring in secondary education and is thinking about getting into coaching softball.