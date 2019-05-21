WNCC’s Joplin, Morehouse selected for summer all-star game in Atlanta

Western Nebraska Community College’s Taylor Joplin and Tishara Morehouse have been selected to play in the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association all-star weekend this summer July 19-22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Joplin and Morehouse are two of the 40 returning junior college players that were selected for the all-star event that features players from all three divisions of the NJCAA and 31 different JUCO institutions.

Morehouse and Joplin are excited to be part of the classic.

“It is a big honor to be placed as one of the top players in NJCAA women’s basketball,” Morehouse said. “It means that Taylor and I have worked hard enough all season to show that we are capable to play in the all-star games this summer.”

For Joplin, she is excited to represent WNCC at the classic.

“It is pretty special,” the 6-foot-1 wing player said. “Not everybody gets the opportunity so it is really exciting to be able to go down to Atlanta and play with the best in JUCO.”

The all-star classic will feature four teams so whether Morehouse and Joplin are on the same team is uncertain until they get to Atlanta.

“I’m glad I’ll be able to travel down there with someone I have been with all year,” Morehouse said. “I don’t know if we will be on the same team or playing against each other, either way I know we will do great in Atlanta, Georgia.”

Joplin said the best part is getting to meet new people and play with some of the talented players in the nation.

“I am super excited. I am going to be able to meet some great people and be able to play with the best,” she said. ‘It’ll be fun for sure and I’m interested to see how my talents matchup with theirs.”

Morehouse and Joplin had a strong season for the Cougars as freshman, helping WNCC to a Region IX tournament title and a trip to the national tournament.

Morehouse, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, averaged 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a game. The 5-3 guard shot 44 percent from the field and made 57 3-pointers. She was also an 85.5 percent free throw shooter (59-of-69).

Joplin, from Great Plain, Kansas, had a good freshman season. Joplin averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Joplin connected on 44.3 percent from the field and buried 65 3-pointers. Joplin shot 75.4 from the charity stripe.

Morehouse can’t wait for the all-star classic.

“I can’t wait to test my skills and game on other players I likely have not seen or played against,” she said. “I take this as another way to improve my game and great experience.”

Morehouse and Joplin are the only Region IX players in the all-star classic. Only a handful of junior colleges have two players in the all-star classic including South Plains, Jones Community College, Iowa Western Community College, Wabash Valley, and Florida Southwestern.

The two have played against a few of the players in the all-star game, including Destiny Alston of Seward County Community College, and Sommer Blakemore and Aubriana Noti of Iowa Western Community College.

“I am so glad that TK and I are going to be able to go down to Atlanta and represent WNCC basketball,” Joplin said. “It is going to be a great experience that her and I get to share together.”