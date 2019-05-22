WNCC’s Mousseau heading to Upper Iowa University for baseball

SJ Mousseau was a key relief pitcher for the Western Nebraska Community College baseball team. As Mousseau closes out the chapter as a Cougar pitcher, he is getting ready to open another chapter after signing with Upper Iowa University earlier this month.

“The reason I decided to go there [Upper Iowa University[ is because with the team they are assembling right now, I believe they are a program on the rise,” the sophomore from Superior, Colorado, said. “They are in a good Division II conference with the reigning national champ and three teams in the top 10 right now. I definitely believe going there is the best fit for me and I can help change the program around.”

Mousseau spent one season at WNCC after transferring from a Barstow College in California. He said it has been adjustment going from Colorado to California to Nebraska.

“It definitely has been an adjustment,” he said. “Last year, coming from California were the competition was different and the style was different, I wasn’t involved in the school life as much as far as being on campus compared to being here quite a bit where I am on campus every day and living in the dorms. The competition is different, also, but it is every day and not like we have the weekend off.”

Now, getting a chance to continue playing at the four-year level has always been a dream for him.

“It’s definitely is a dream come true,” he said. “Something I have been dreaming about since when I first picked up a baseball.”

The move back to the Midwest has been a good move for Mousseau.

“When I went to California, I was already above certain guys while here it was competition every day against guys that wanted it,” he said. “I felt like when I first came here, guys wanted it more than I did so that pushed me to another level. I have gotten a lot better since then.”

Mousseau made nine appearances during the season and pitched 18 innings in a closer/relief role. Mousseau had 16 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.41 in his appearances.

Mousseau said he takes pride in being a closer.

“I definitely take pride in that [being a reliever],” he said. “You know with my mentality when I am on the mound, I definitely not a starter and I am not patient at all. When I go to pitch, I just want to get it done. It is very important especially with a short lead, a like a 5-3 lead and it is your job to close it out and get the outs.”

Mousseau said leaving here will be hard. But he will stay in touch with his teammates and friends he made. He even will face Cougar baseball player Nate Kolb on the field when the two meet up in conference play. Kolb, another Cougar closer, signed to play at the University of Mary. Both schools are part of the NSIC Conference.

“It will be tough because I made so many friends here that I will stay lifetime friends with,” he said. “It is crazy of how fast it went, it went in a blur. It will definitely be hard leaving here next year. But I will face Nate Kolb who I will be playing against him in conference.”