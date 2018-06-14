WNCC’s Seay selected to NJCAA all-star game this summer in Georgia

Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball player Karli Seay had been selected of one of 40 sophomore-to-be participants to play NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association all-Star Weekend in Atlanta, Georgia this summer.

The event will take place July 26-29 at Georgia State University.

The all-star weekend will feature NJCAA student-athletes who are entering their sophomore year after competing at an NJCAA member school during the 2017-18 season. This year’s event features some of the top talent from all three divisions, including NJCAA DIII Spalding® Player of the Year Kayla Wilson of Hostos (NY).

Seay helped the WNCC women’s basketball team to a 29-5 record and an at-large berth to the NJCAA national tournament last year. Seay, of Chicago, averaged 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists a game.

Seay set a new single-game scoring record when she poured in 48 points in an away game at Eastern Wyoming College. The previous single-game record of 38 points was set in 1980.

Seay is the only Region IX returner to be selected to the all-star game.

Other members of the All-Star Weekend include Yamel Abreu of Union College (NJ); Namiko Adams of Chipola; Naomie Alnatas of Iowa Western; Jayla Atmore of Daytona State; Upe Atosu of Labette College; Ataiya Bridges of Shelton State; Ardella Brown of Sullivan County; Aby Coates of Illinois Central; Darha Congleton of Wabash Valley; Talia Edwards of Joliet; Jassmyn Elston of State Fair;; Alexius Foster of Dawson; Madi Hecox of Rock Valley; Jordynn Hernandez of Collin College; Lexi Hernandez of Seward County; Marie Hunter of Wabash Valley; Destiny Hurt of Roxbury; Megan Jackson of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; Ricka Jackson, South Georgia Tech; Tiyah Johnson, Shelton State; Maya Jones, Jones County; Kamryn Lemon, Highland (Kansas); Janna Lewis, Motlow State; Natasha Mack, Angelina; Destiny Marshall, Georgia Highlands; Audrey McElhaney, Chattahoochee Valley; Kylah Mize, Ranger; Bethy Mununga, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; Jacqulynn Nakai, Pima; Maara Nelson, Lake Region State; Valerie Nesbitt, Chipola; Courtasia Sanders, Chipola; Bigue Sarr, South Georgia Tech; Fredricka Sheats, Central Georgia Tech; Brandi Washington, Pensacola State; Kayla Wilson, Hostos; Elaiha DeMeza, Harford; and Maggie Gilbert, Lake Region State.