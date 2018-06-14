class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317653 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

WNCC’s Seay selected to NJCAA all-star game this summer in Georgia

BY WNCC Media Relations | June 14, 2018
Seay picks up big summer showcase invite. (Photo courtesy of WNCC)

Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball player Karli Seay had been selected of one of 40 sophomore-to-be participants to play NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association all-Star Weekend in Atlanta, Georgia this summer.

The event will take place July 26-29 at Georgia State University.

The all-star weekend will feature NJCAA student-athletes who are entering their sophomore year after competing at an NJCAA member school during the 2017-18 season. This year’s event features some of the top talent from all three divisions, including NJCAA DIII Spalding® Player of the Year Kayla Wilson of Hostos (NY).

Seay helped the WNCC women’s basketball team to a 29-5 record and an at-large berth to the NJCAA national tournament last year. Seay, of Chicago, averaged 14.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists a game.

Seay set a new single-game scoring record when she poured in 48 points in an away game at Eastern Wyoming College. The previous single-game record of 38 points was set in 1980.

Seay is the only Region IX returner to be selected to the all-star game.

Other members of the All-Star Weekend include Yamel Abreu of Union College (NJ); Namiko Adams of Chipola; Naomie Alnatas of Iowa Western; Jayla Atmore of Daytona State; Upe Atosu of Labette College; Ataiya Bridges of Shelton State; Ardella Brown of Sullivan County; Aby Coates of Illinois Central; Darha Congleton of Wabash Valley; Talia Edwards of Joliet; Jassmyn Elston of State Fair;; Alexius Foster of Dawson; Madi Hecox of Rock Valley; Jordynn Hernandez of Collin College; Lexi Hernandez of Seward County; Marie Hunter of Wabash Valley; Destiny Hurt of Roxbury; Megan Jackson of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; Ricka Jackson, South Georgia Tech; Tiyah Johnson, Shelton State; Maya Jones, Jones County; Kamryn Lemon, Highland (Kansas); Janna Lewis, Motlow State; Natasha Mack, Angelina; Destiny Marshall, Georgia Highlands; Audrey McElhaney, Chattahoochee Valley; Kylah Mize, Ranger; Bethy Mununga, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; Jacqulynn Nakai, Pima; Maara Nelson, Lake Region State; Valerie Nesbitt, Chipola; Courtasia Sanders, Chipola; Bigue Sarr, South Georgia Tech; Fredricka Sheats, Central Georgia Tech; Brandi Washington, Pensacola State; Kayla Wilson, Hostos; Elaiha DeMeza, Harford; and Maggie Gilbert, Lake Region State.

