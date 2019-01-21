WNCC’s Wiehl, Green top 1,000 career points

LAMAR, Colo. – Western Nebraska Community College’s Merle Wiehl and Jervay Green both went over the 1,000-point career scoring mark in road wins over Lamar Community College on Saturday in Lamar, Colorado.

Wiehl scored a game-high 23 points in the Cougar women’s 113-42 rout of Lamar. She now has a total of 1,001 points in her Cougar career.

Green, a University of Nebraska recruit, scored 20 points in the WNCC men’s 97-61 win. He now has scored 1,015 points in his career at WNCC.

The victory by the women improved WNCC to 16-3 overall on the season and 3-0 in the South Sub-Region.

The Cougars faced little resistance after moving out to a 31-7 lead at the end of the first quarter before holding a 66-16 halftime advantage.

WNCC finished the game shooting 53 percent from the field overall and sank 4 of 14 3-pointers. The Cougars converted 7 of their 9 free throws.

Wiehl was joined in the double-figure scoring column by five of her teammates. Yuliyana Valcheva finished with 15 points and Taylor Joplin had 14. R’Manie Pulling followed with 12, Tishara Morehouse had 11 and Allysah Boothe ended with 10.

Wiehl, Boothe, Joplin, and Pulling all knocked down a pair of treys each.

WNCC out-rebounded Lamar by a 50-26 margin. Valcheva had a team-high 13 boards to finish with a double-double. Pulling handed out a team-high seven assists.

Joplin and Morehouse led the Cougars defensively with five steals each. Boothe added four. Valcheva led WNCC with two blocks.

In the men’s game, Green was one of four Cougars to score in double figures. Dru Kuxhausen netted a team-high 23 points, Martin Roub finished with 20 and Marquis White scored 13.

WNCC led 43-37 at the half. The Cougars then broke things open by outscoring Lamar 54-24 in the second half. The second half was close at the beginning but WNCC’s depth took over for the blowout win.

WNCC shot 59 percent in the game and were 10 of 22 from beyond the arc. Roub buried four treys in the win, while Kuxhausen had two 3-pointers.

WNCC was just 9 of 19 from the charity stripe

The Cougar men out-rebounded Lamar 34-31. Roub pulled down nine boards followed by six from Green. Kuxhausen dished out six assists, while Green and White each had four.

The WNCC men improved to 15-5 overall and are 3-0 in the sub-region.

Both Cougar teams will be back in action on Tuesday when they host McCook Community College beginning with the women at 5:30 p.m.

Women

WNCC (16-3) 31 35 27 20 — 113

Lamar 7 9 12 14 — 42

WNCC

Merle Wiehl 23, Allysah Boothe 10, Andrijana Reljic 5, Eva Langton 7, Taylor Joplin 14, Tishara Morehouse 11, Kolby Underwood 4, Anyssia Gibbs 7, R’Manie Pulling 12, Yuliyana Valcheva 15, Yaidelis Torres 5.

LAMAR

Sapphire Dawson 8, Alison Kulesza 10, Rajae Drew 3, Lana Skripkina 8, Mikayla Tessay 2, LaZaria Roby 5, Anaya Matthews 4.

Men

WNCC (15-5) 43 54 – 97

Lamar 37 24 – 61

WNCC

Dru Kuxhausen 23, Jervay Green 20, Martin Roub 20, Marquis White 13, Bryce Sanciouis 6, LeBeck Warren 3, Henry Tanksley 7, TJ O’Connor 5.

LAMAR

Omar Davis 6, Brevin Brimble 17, Blayton Williams 4, Veron Kalony 16, Jubrile Belo 11, Jake Haerti 2, Oscar Maldonado 3, Keondre Weinand 2.