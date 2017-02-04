WTC finals set for Saturday night

Cougar Palace is such a great setting for high school basketball and every year the Western Trails Conference Tournament plays its semifinals and finals at WNCC.

It’s a great setting and fans should expect some great action on Saturday night.

The girls championship game features top seed Mitchell against Hemingford.

Ranked 6th in C-1 this week, Mitchell was able to hold on for a 50-48 win against Gordon-Rushville in the semifinals on Friday. Sophomore guard Annabelle Gillen topped Mitchell in scoring with 14 points.

It was Mitchell’s 15th straight win and their record this season is now 17-1.

One night after Faith Rohrbouck went off for 32 points, Hemingford got 23 points from Brooke Turek as the Lady Bobcats disposed of a game Morrill team 48-36.

Jessica Harvey scored 27 in the loss for Morrill.

Hemingford improved to 16-3. One of those three losses came at Mitchell back on December 10th, the score was 56-40.

The girls championship game will start tonight at 5:30.

The boys semifinals featured an upset of top seed Kimball. Hemingford able to upend the Longhorns by the score of 54-46 behind 20 points from Jameson Wood.

In the other semifinal last night Gordon-Rushville beat Bridgeport 46-37.

The Bobcats and the Mustangs play for the trophy tonight starting at 7:15.