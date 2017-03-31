Wyoming and Coastal Carolina Play CBI Final on Friday

LARAMIE, Wyo. – After a second half surge led the Cowboys to a 81-57 win over Coastal Carolina in the second game of the best of three series on Wednesday evening, the teams will meet for one final winner take all game for the College Basketball Invitational Championship presented by Five Four on Friday at 5 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

Friday’s game will be the first postseason championship game for UW since the Pokes played in the NIT title game in 1986. Tickets for Friday’s game start at $13/adult and $10/youth. Priority tickets will also be available for $21 (Gold) and $16 (Blue). Free student tickets are available, while supplies last. Students can get tickets by showing your Wild Bunch app at the Union or Arena ticket offices between 9am and 5pm. Tickets can be purchased on GoWyo.com, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office.

Fans can watch the final game of the season on ESPNU. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys were solid in Wednesday’s win scoring 48 second half points. The Pokes shot 45 percent from the field and connected on 12 three pointers for 356 on the season, a MW record. The Cowboys also dominated the glass grabbing 45 rebounds with 38 coming on the defensive end of the floor. Wyoming shot 79 percent from the free throw line going 19-of-24.

The Chanticleers were held to 31 percent from the field on Wednesday and went 5-of-26 for 19 percent from behind the three point line. Coastal Carolina was effective in turning over the Cowboys forcing 15 on the night and scoring 14 points off of turnovers. The also outscored UW in the paint 24-20, as well as six fast break points.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led by sophomore guard Justin James. He was named the MW Sixth Man of the Year by the conference media members and coaches. He adds 16.0 points per game. James had 21 points to lead all scorers on Wednesday. He has scored 20 or more points 12 times this season. Junior forward Hayden Dalton adds 12.1 points per game and grabs a team-best 8.2 rebounds per night. Dalton led the Pokes with five assists on Wednesday. He has recorded 11 double-doubles this season and has 305 rebounds this season. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 11.4 points per game for the Pokes. He led UW with eight points on Wednesday and has 1,028 career points for the fourth most points by a Wyoming native. Junior forward Alan Herndon adds 11.2 points per night with 6.1 rebounds per game. He has 74 blocks this season with a career-high five on Monday evening. He has 112 in his career ranking sixth all-time at UW.

Coastal Carolina is led in scoring by Jaylen Shaw, as he adds 14.4 points per game. He also leads the team in assists adding 3.8 per night. He is shooting 46 percent from the field on the season and was one of three players to score 15 points for CCU on Monday. Elijah Wilson adds 13.3 points per game and 3.2 rebounds, as he had 14 points on Mondayand 10 on Wednesday. Demario Beck leads the Chanticleers in rebounding grabbing 7.9 per game. He is also third on the team in scoring adding 9.8 per game.

About the Series

Both teams have won one game in the series. Coastal Carolina had six players score in double-figures in the first game. Wyoming has had 10 players score at least one point in both games of the series.

Up Next

The Cowboys will end the season regardless of the outcome on Friday evening.