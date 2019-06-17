Wyoming beats Nebraska in 6-Man Shootout at CSC

Wyoming beat Nebraska 50-48 on a touchdown pass at the gun last night to cap a wild finish in the 8th annual 6-Man Shootout all-star football game at Chadron State College. Wyoming’s second straight win gives them a 5-3 lead in the series.

Nebraska had erased a 20-point 4th quarter deficit and gone up 48-44 with a touchdown and 2-pt conversion with 15-seconds remaining.

Wyoming recovered the ensuing squib kick and after a short gain found itself 45 yards from the goal line with only 5 ticks left. That’s when Lain Mitchelson of Farson-Eden hit a wide open Dontae Garza of Burlington for the win.

Nebraska scored just 8-seconds into the game and was up 12-0 when Wyoming went to work with 28 straight points. A touchdown just before halftime closed the margin to 28-20, but Wyoming had pushed the lead back to 40-20 in the final period.

This was the first year for Chadron State’s Elliot Field/Don Beebe Stadium to serve as the permanent home of the Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man Shootout.