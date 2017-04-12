class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228342 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Wyoming Guard Jeremy Lieberman to Transfer

BY University of Wyoming Media Relations | April 12, 2017
Laramie, Wyo. (April 11, 2017) — University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that junior guard Jeremy Lieberman will be transferring from the University of Wyoming.  Lieberman leaves with one year of eligibility remaining.

“We thank Jeremy for his contributions to our program over these past three seasons, and we wish him well in the future,” said Edwards.

Lieberman averaged 4.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this past season.

Edwards will not have any further comment in regard to Lieberman’s transfer.

