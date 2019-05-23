Zephyrs hosting Twin City Roofing Tournament this weekend

The WESTCO Zephyrs senior legion team is home at Cleveland Field for the holiday weekend hosting the Twin City Roofing Memorial Day Tournament.

The Z’s were rained out on Wednesday night against Gering PVC but have plenty of action on tap Friday through Sunday here in Scottsbluff.

Teams on hand will be Wheatland WY, Thompson Valley CO, the Cheyenne Hawks, Gillette, and Widefield CO.

Here’s a look at the pool play set up along with the schedule for all three days…

Pool A – Westco, Wheatland, Widefield

Pool B – Gillette, Cheyenne, Thompson Valley

Friday Schedule

2:30 WESTCO vs. Widefield

5:30 Cheyenne vs. Thompson Valley

8:00 WESTCO vs. Wheatland

Saturday Schedule

9:00 Gillette vs. Thompson Valley

11:30 Cheyenne vs. Gillette

2:00 Wheatland vs. Widefield

4:30 (game 7) Pool A #3 vs. Pool B #3

7:00 (game 8) Pool A #1 vs. Pool B #2

Sunday Schedule

9:00 Pool A #2 vs. Pool B #1

11:30 (5th place game) Loser G7 vs. lowest seeded loser 8/9

2:00 (3rd place game) Winner G7 vs. highest seeded loser 8/9

4:30 (championship game) Winner G8 vs. Winner G9

These will all be seven inning games with a 12 run rule after three innings and the 8 run rule after five innings.