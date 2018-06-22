Zephyrs vs. Lexington on KNEB.tv tonight

We’ve got Friday night legion baseball coverage scheduled for tonight at KNEB.

The WESTCO Zephyrs are hosting Lexington in a doubleheader at Cleveland Field and you can watch on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, and Mobius 1500 starting at 5:15 with first pitch at 5:30.

The Z’s are coming off a doubleheader loss last night at home to Kearney. Those finals were 10-2 and 15-3.

Head Coach Jeremiah Luber on the postgame show last night said despite the losses his team continues to improve and show growth, especially in the at-bats they’re taking as a group.

Those gains showed last night in two out RBI situations. Jack Jones and Tate Carson each came up with two out RBI singles in the first inning of game one and then in game two in the second inning it was Trent Richter delivering a two out, game tying, two run double.

Paul Panduro has been on a tear. Panduro had three more hits last night and his batting average for the season now sits at .463.

It really shows up against teams like Kearney but even against lesser opponents, Luber said they’ve got to do a better job cutting down on the walks their issuing to opponents.

Last night in the two losses the pitching staff combined for 16 base on balls.

Coverage tonight on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, and Mobius 1500 will start at 5:15, with first pitch of the doubleheader at 5:30.