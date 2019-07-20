Z’s & Express fall, Gering PVC a win in postseason baseball

Postseason legion baseball tournaments started in full force on Friday.

In the Class A-Area 7 Tournament in North Platte it was top seed Kearney Runza edging the WESTCO Zephyrs 1-0.

Harold Baez did his part, pitching all six innings allowing just two hits and the one run. He walked two and struck out two in a performance that gave his team a chance to win.

The Zephyrs just couldn’t muster much offense against Brandt Groskreutz, who allowed just two hits on the day. The Z’s base hits came from Harold Baez in the first inning and K.J. Hartline in the second inning.

With the loss the Z’s season is now on the line in noon MT game today against Lexington. Lexington got beat by North Platte last night 11-3.

We’ll carry today’s game on KNEB AM 960/100.3 FM and kneb.com starting at 11:45 in the morning with first pitch at noon.

Class B-Area 7 Tournament (Ogallala)

Gering Platte Valley Companies scored runs in each of the first three innings in their opening round game against Ogallala to take a 4-0 lead.

Ogallala rallied for three two-out runs in the fifth inning to tighten things up but then Gering exploded for a huge 11 run seventh inning to put the game out of reach and win it going away 15-3.

Jack Franklin was the winning pitcher with six innings of work allowing just three runs on six hits to go along with six strikeouts.

At the plate Gering pounded out 15 hits. Riley Gaudreault had three hits and three RBI’s while Ryley Hoke finished with a pair of hits and two RBI’s to help lead the way.

Gering now advances to a Sunday evening game at 5 o’clock.

Class A-Area 7 Juniors (Hastings)

The WESTCO Express Juniors were beaten by Kearney in their round one game last night by the final of 15-0.

The Express will play today against Lexington in an elimination game starting at 1 pm MT.