High School Basketball Scores

Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Bishop Neumann 75, Aquinas 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
^Nike Tournament of Champions=
Lincoln Christian 66, St. Anthony, Calif. 58
Scottsdale Chaparral, Ariz. 54, Omaha Northwest 35
ThunderRidge, Colo. 41, Fremont 39
Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst 83, Wood River 49
Arlington 57, Wisner-Pilger 50
Aurora 53, Norris 35
Boyd County 71, Ewing 46
Bridgeport 52, Hemingford 33
Broken Bow 53, Centura 39
Cambridge 59, Wauneta-Palisade 42
Centennial 52, Milford 48
Columbus 49, Seward 43
Columbus Scotus 72, Fort Calhoun 31
Conestoga 51, Plattsmouth 50
Crete 48, Fairbury 23
David City 32, Columbus Lakeview 30
Deshler 61, Franklin 23
Doniphan-Trumbull 80, Sandy Creek 62
Douglas County West 57, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 23
Dundy County-Stratton 75, Wray, Colo. 47
East Butler 71, Hampton 50
Falls City 65, Nebraska City 31
Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Tri County 53
Freeman 39, Johnson County Central 38
Fremont 60, Lincoln High 52
Gibbon 77, Elwood 49
Gothenburg 64, McCook 47
Grand Island 71, Lincoln Northeast 63
Gretna 59, Waverly 38
Hastings 62, Ralston 54
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Fillmore Central 56, OT
Humphrey St. Francis 77, Nebraska Christian 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Stanton 39
Kenesaw 81, Silver Lake 49
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 72, Bloomfield 41
Lawrence-Nelson 56, McCool Junction 46, OT
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 74, Homer 62
Leyton 61, Arthur County 45
Lincoln Christian 67, Syracuse 57
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Raymond Central 22
Lincoln Southeast 62, Lincoln Southwest 54
Loomis 52, Hitchcock County 46
Lutheran High Northeast 49, Riverside 40
Nebraska City Lourdes 69, Weeping Water 25
Nebraska Lutheran 59, Exeter/Milligan 23
North Platte St. Patrick’s 66, Valentine 31
Oakland-Craig 63, Guardian Angels 60
Oelrichs, S.D. 73, Hay Springs 41
Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha Northwest 58
Ord 52, West Holt 45
Palmyra 66, Sterling 62
Platteview 64, Omaha Roncalli 48
Scottsbluff 80, Douglas, Wyo. 59
Shelby/Rising City 54, High Plains Community 32
Southeast, Wyo. 55, Bayard 40
Southern 50, Friend 47
Southern Valley 56, Superior 37
St. Edward 75, Elba 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 64, Central Valley 36
Thayer Central 55, Wilber-Clatonia 39
Twin Loup 48, Burwell 5
Twin River 47, Battle Creek 42
Wakefield 53, Osmond 51
Wallace 68, Medicine Valley 57
Wilcox-Hildreth 67, Red Cloud 15
Winside 40, Emerson-Hubbard 39
Wynot 65, Wausa 30
York 56, Schuyler 17
Yutan 68, Clarkson/Leigh 29
Axtell Tournament
Consolation=
Axtell 62, Meridian 36
Championship=
Arcadia-Loup City 52, Blue Hill 37
Harrison Tournament
Consolation=
Sioux County 66, Banner County 27
Championship=
Crawford 74, Morrill 17
Paxton Tournament=
Garden County 59, Maywood-Hayes Center 34
Mullen 44, Paxton 42
Pleasanton Tournament=
Third Place=
Pleasanton 54, Bertrand 53
Championship=
Ravenna 54, Arapahoe 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archbishop Bergan 51, West Point-Beemer 49
Arlington 47, Wisner-Pilger 42
Arthur County 35, Leyton 19
Bayard 30, Southeast, Wyo. 0
Beatrice 44, Omaha Duchesne Academy 42
Bloomfield 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45
Boyd County 56, Ewing 28
Broken Bow 41, Centura 29
Burwell 57, Twin Loup 34
Central Valley 43, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23
Clarkson/Leigh 42, Yutan 31
Columbus Lakeview 60, David City 28
Columbus Scotus 56, Fort Calhoun 52
Conestoga 60, Plattsmouth 47
Crete 78, Fairbury 42
Deshler 44, Franklin 26
Diller-Odell 62, Lewiston 17
Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Sandy Creek 43
Dundy County-Stratton 51, Wray, Colo. 35
Elkhorn Valley 54, Plainview 23
Emerson-Hubbard 51, Winside 30
Exeter/Milligan 52, Nebraska Lutheran 33
Falls City 41, Nebraska City 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Tri County 30
Freeman 44, Johnson County Central 23
Friend 64, Southern 30
Gibbon 50, Elwood 31
Gothenburg 36, McCook 34
Hampton 74, East Butler 42
Hastings St. Cecilia 68, Fillmore Central 31
Hemingford 59, Bridgeport 35
Johnson-Brock 57, Elmwood-Murdock 53
Kenesaw 49, Silver Lake 22
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 69, Homer 67
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Raymond Central 34
Lincoln Southeast 55, Lincoln Southwest 32
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45, Douglas County West 36
Loomis 34, Hitchcock County 31
Lutheran High Northeast 44, Riverside 38
McCool Junction 37, Lawrence-Nelson 30
Milford 46, Centennial 37
Mitchell 73, Scottsbluff 43
Nebraska Christian 45, Humphrey St. Francis 38
Nebraska City Lourdes 45, Weeping Water 39
Neligh-Oakdale 41, Niobrara/Verdigre 31
Norris 51, Aurora 35
North Platte St. Patrick’s 66, Valentine 29
Oakland-Craig 66, Madison 32
Omaha North 66, Omaha Marian 58
Ord 60, West Holt 36
Palmyra 37, Sterling 33
Pender 58, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56
Platteview 52, Omaha Roncalli 27
Red Cloud 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 14
Seward 51, Columbus 28
Shelby/Rising City 60, High Plains Community 41
South Platte 34, McPherson County 9
Southern Valley 41, Superior 37
St. Edward 54, Elba 16
Stanton 43, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35
Sutton 42, Cross County 38
Twin River 57, Battle Creek 53
Wakefield 49, Osmond 40
Wallace 51, Medicine Valley 28
Waverly 39, Gretna 32
Wilber-Clatonia 58, Thayer Central 38
Wood River 60, Amherst 38
Wynot 56, Wausa 36
York 54, Schuyler 15
- Axtell Tournament
Consolation=
Blue Hill 58, Axtell 26
Championship=
Meridian 48, Arcadia-Loup City 26
Harrison Tournament=
Consolation=
Crawford 49, Banner County 36
Championship=
Morrill 58, Sioux County 34
Maxwell Tournament
Consolation=
Maxwell 47, Stapleton 25
Championship=
Brady 46, South Loup 45
Nike Tournament of Champions
Lincoln Christian 74, Horizon, Colo. 41
Mesa, Ariz. 38, Fremont 35
Nike Tournament of Champions
Omaha Northwest 46, Warren, Calif. 35
Paxton Tournament
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Garden County 15
Mullen 58, Paxton 16
Pleasanton Tournament=
Championship
Ravenna 68, Pleasanton 49
