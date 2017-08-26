High School Football Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Ainsworth 53, Ravenna 14
Allen 52, St. Mary’s 32
Anselmo-Merna 46, Ansley-Litchfield 36
Arapahoe 44, Axtell 0
Arcadia-Loup City 43, North Platte St. Patrick’s 29
Arthur County 51, Potter-Dix 0
Auburn 21, Douglas County West 7
Battle Creek 14, Yutan 12
Beatrice 35, Ralston 6
Bellevue East 31, Omaha Bryan 14
Bertrand 34, Amherst 6
Blair 40, Bennington 27
Bloomfield 14, Wynot 6
Blue Hill 58, Meridian 8
Boone Central/Newman Grove 42, Pierce 20
Boys Town 39, Syracuse 7
Bridgeport 18, Southern Valley 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Osceola 24
Burwell 61, Elgin Public/Pope John 0
CWC-Ewing 76, Niobrara/Verdigre 8
Cedar Bluffs 34, Weeping Water 16
Centennial 27, Central City 13
Chadron 36, Alliance 7
Cody-Kilgore def. Banner County, forfeit
Columbus 34, Waverly 7
Columbus Lakeview 35, Milford-Dorchester 7
Cozad 19, Chase County 13
Crawford 58, Edgemont, S.D. 6
Creighton 94, Neligh-Oakdale 0
Crofton 21, Wisner-Pilger 0
Diller-Odell 40, McCool Junction 15
Dundy County-Stratton 38, Alma 24
Elkhorn Mount Michael 30, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn South 48, York 14
Elm Creek 36, Kenesaw 12
Elmwood-Murdock 33, Stanton 13
Eustis-Farnam 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20
Fairbury 61, David City 10
Falls City 46, Southern 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Nebraska City Lourdes 0
Fort Calhoun 33, Conestoga 14
Freeman 15, Hastings St. Cecilia 0
Fremont 35, North Platte 19
Friend 54, Pawnee City 20
Garden County 62, Morrill 0
Gibbon 8, Hershey 6
Giltner 60, Exeter/Milligan 20
Gothenburg 20, Holdrege 13
Grand Island Northwest 48, Gering 7
Gretna 19, Norris 3
Guardian Angels 32, Nebraska Christian 12
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6
Hartington-Newcastle 34, Homer 7
Hay Springs 80, Sioux County 56
Heartland 54, High Plains Community 18
Howells/Dodge 26, East Butler 20
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Osmond 6
Johnson County Central 28, Fillmore Central 14
Johnson-Brock 70, Thayer Central 0
Kearney 20, Grand Island 16
Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 20
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Sterling 16
Lincoln Christian 31, Omaha Concordia 7
Lincoln East 21, Norfolk 13
Lincoln High 51, Omaha Northwest 7
Lincoln Lutheran 76, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 0
Lincoln Pius X 31, Lincoln North Star 7
Lincoln Southeast 37, Lincoln Northeast 0
Logan View 20, Palmyra 13
Louisville 27, North Bend Central 26
Lutheran High Northeast 65, Cross County 20
McCook 38, Aurora 8
Mead 48, Scribner-Snyder 26
Medicine Valley 49, Wallace 0
Millard West 48, Millard South 7
Minatare 62, South Platte 31
Mitchell 39, Bayard 34
Mullen 76, Brady 20
O’Neill 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 5
Oakland-Craig 38, Malcolm 0
Ogallala 40, Minden 0
Omaha Benson 21, Omaha South 15
Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Central 14
Omaha Creighton Prep 45, Omaha Westside 41
Omaha Nation def. Omaha Christian Academy, forfeit
Omaha North 37, Millard North 14
Omaha Roncalli 57, Nebraska City 22
Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
Ord 8, Broken Bow 6
Overton 60, Franklin 13
Palmer 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12
Paxton 68, Maxwell 35
Pender 46, Clarkson/Leigh 20
Perkins County 48, Cambridge 26
Platteview 35, Schuyler 31
Pleasanton 50, Shelton 28
Ponca 24, Archbishop Bergan 13
Randolph 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20
Scottsbluff 21, Hastings 7
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Creek Valley, forfeit
Seward 38, Crete 33
Shelby/Rising City 54, Twin River 7
Sidney 20, Lexington 7
South Loup 54, Hemingford 16
Southwest 36, Sutherland 22
St. Paul 52, Wood River 0
Superior 28, Tri County 18
Sutton 14, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
Tekamah-Herman 18, Madison 14
Valentine 51, Gordon/Rushville 6
Wahoo 66, Ashland-Greenwood 0
Wakefield 64, Winnebago 36
Wausa 48, Stuart 32
Wayne 43, Columbus Scotus 33
West Holt 50, Plainview 20
West Point-Beemer 39, Arlington 8
Wilber-Clatonia 54, Sandy Creek 7