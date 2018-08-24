High School Volleyball Scores

Wednesday’s Scores<
By The Associated Press=
VOLLEYBALL=
Alliance def. Gering, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18
Arcadia-Loup City def. Wood River, 25-22, 26-28, 29-32, 25-20, 15-7
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20
Arthur County def. Paxton, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23
Auburn def. Louisville, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-8
Battle Creek def. Creighton, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10
Beatrice def. Crete, 25-7, 25-17, 25-18
Bertrand def. Southwest, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-9
Brady def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-8, 25-13, 25-17
Central City def. Ravenna, 25-8, 25-10, 25-17
Chadron def. Mitchell, 26-24, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18
Columbus def. York, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-7, 25-14, 25-5
East Butler def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17
Elm Creek def. Amherst, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17
Exeter/Milligan def. Sutton, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17
Freeman def. Mead, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Superior, 25-17, 25-19, 14-25, 25-20
Heartland def. Palmer, 25-16, 25-10, 25-14
Hitchcock County def. Arapahoe, 25-12, 25-23, 25-5
Howells/Dodge def. Oakland-Craig, 22-25, 25-18, 25-18, 16-25, 25-4
Humphrey St. Francis def. Osceola, 25-15, 25-9, 25-17
Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-9, 25-15, 25-15
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Waverly, 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 19-25, 15-11
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-18, 25-20, 25-11
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-10, 25-23
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-11, 25-16
McCool Junction def. Silver Lake, 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-12
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 18-25, 25-12, 25-16, 16-25, 15-12
Minden def. Ord, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-16, 29-25, 26-24, 19-25, 15-11
Plainview def. Winside, 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 14-25, 15-10
Southern Valley def. Elwood, 15-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 15-3
St. Paul def. David City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-13, 27-29, 25-15, 25-22
Syracuse def. Milford, 25-16, 25-14, 25-19
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 6-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17
Wayne def. Ponca, 25-15, 16-25, 25-12, 25-23
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8
^Boys Town Triangular=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-10
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-12, 20-25, 25-11
^Hartington Cedar Catholic Triangular=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-10, 25-8
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-7, 25-9
Randolph def. Homer, 25-19, 25-18
^Hemingford Triangular=
Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 2-0
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-18
Kimball def. Hemingford, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21
^Hyannis Triangular=
Hyannis def. McPherson County, 25-15, 25-13
McPherson County def. Hay Springs, 25-12, 25-21
^Norris Triangular=
Norris def. Aurora, 25-20, 25-19
Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-16, 25-15
Wahoo def. Norris, 25-14, 25-15
^Palmyra Tournament=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-8, 25-13
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-11
^Consolation=
Tri County def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-23, 25-18
^Championship=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-16, 25-18
^Sutherland Triangular=
Perkins County def. Creek Valley, 25-15, 31-29
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-13
Sutherland def. Perkins County, 25-7, 25-11
^West Holt Triangular=
Clearwater/Orchard def. West Holt, 25-22, 28-26
Elkhorn Valley def. Clearwater/Orchard, 25-22, 25-20
Elkhorn Valley def. West Holt, 25-9, 25-12
