23 Club Baseball announces $1.4 million plan to renovate complex

Leaders of 23 Club baseball have announced a $1.4 million fundraising drive designed to upgrade the Scottsbluff youth baseball complex.

Geoff Nemnich is one of the 23 Club Board members and told KNEB News it is time the complex is brought up to modern standards. Nemnich said nothing has been done to the facility in 60 years. He emphasized to continue to host regional tournaments on weekends and local teams during the week renovations need to be made.

Nemnich says the plan includes building a new “crow’s nest” at the middle of the facility that will have ADA bathrooms, a new concessions area, updated HVAC and plumbing and storage. Sidewalks will be added along with picnic tables and shaded areas.

Phase two includes new batting cages, additional landscaping, and a paved parking lot.

Nemnich says they hope to raise enough money through city, public and private support that the renovations can begin after the next baseball season and be in place by spring of 2018.

For information on the project and people to contact to make a donation, log on to 23club.com