Long-time WNCC board member submits resignation notice

A thirteen year member of the WNCC board is resigning.

Board member Tim Daniels and his wife are leaving the community in the next month or two to move to the Omaha area to be closer to family, especially grandchildren.

Daniels says being a member of the board has been an honor. He says the recent successful Capital Fundraising Campaign is the highlight of his time on the board. But he says remodeling of Pioneer Hall, construction of Conestoga Hall, and creation of the Harms Center are also big accomplishments.

Daniels says he would to see more state support for community colleges, noting trying to operate the college while not being a burden for property taxpayers has been the biggest challenge for him and his colleagues.

The board Wednesday will appoint a committee to make recommendations on filling the vacancy. District Four covers Gering, Banner County and Mitchell west in Scotts Bluff County. Those interested should submit a letter in care of Board Secretary Coral Richards at WNCC.