Storms to provide rain, cooler temperatures into next week

KNEB Meteorologist Don Day says changes in the weather are coming over the weekend and early next week.

Day says the changes are due to moisture coming into the Wyo-Braska region from a tropical storm and moisture behind it that will provide rains over a wide area for a good portion of next week. Some of the best chances of rain will late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Day says it won’t come all at once but over a five to seven day period pockets of rain should provide everyone a half inch to an inch of rain, with up to twice as much in many locations depending on where the thunderstorms locate.

Temperatures will also be much cooler and be in the 70s through Wednesday.