4 year old boy found unresponsive in water at Lake Minatare; airlifted to Denver

A 4 year old boy from Colorado has been transported to Denver after being found unresponsive in Lake Minatare Saturday afternoon.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said in a news release that his deputies were dispatched to the Butte View area at Lake Minatare just before 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the deputies immediately began performing CPR on the child.

Valley Ambulance and Minatare Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene, and Airlink transported the child to Regional West Medical Center. Overman said the boy was later transported to Denver for medical treatment.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Game and Parks officers assisted with the call.

Overman added that this is not considered a criminal investigation, so no names will be released by his office. He did say the boy and his family are from Colorado and were in this area visiting relatives.