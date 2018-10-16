$55,000 Awarded through Nebraska FFA Foundation Local Chapter Grant Program

Eleven Nebraska FFA chapters were awarded funds through the Nebraska FFA Foundation local chapter grant program.

This program, in its second year, supports Nebraska agricultural education classrooms, FFA programs and individual student entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experiences. Funds are provided by the Nebraska FFA Foundation and its general fund donors. Around 30 applications were submitted requesting over $150,000.

The 11 grant recipients are the following:

Valentine agricultural education program received $10,000 for a torchmate plasma table.

Rock County FFA received $3,850 for their school-based enterprise called “On-the-go Gelato.”

Ogallala FFA received $3,500 for their school-based enterprise for a bee cooperative.

Wauneta-Palisade agricultural education program received $9,363 for updating their shop equipment.

Amherst agricultural education program received $8,000 for a new greenhouse.

McCook agricultural education program received $5,000 for tower gardens.

Lakeview FFA received $4,500 for updating and fixing their greenhouse.

McPherson County agricultural education program received $4,139 for a CNC router.

Tri-County agricultural education program received $2,500 for updating their greenhouse equipment.

Norfolk agricultural education program received $500 for their “Grow, Show, Know” fish project.

High Plains agricultural education program received $3,750 for an animal learning lab shelter.

“Our board worked many years to develop sustainable funding to provide this program. We all know that there were many programs in need of more financial support to develop career-ready students in agriculture. Awarding $55,000 will give students in these schools some of the resources necessary to reach their full potential,” said Stacey Agnew, Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director.

Applications for the 2019 Local Chapter Grant Program will open in April. Learn more at neffafoundation.org