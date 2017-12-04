Alliance Police searching for stabbing suspect

The Alliance Police Department is searching for the man they believe stabbed a 28-year-old Alliance man Saturday evening.

Lieutenant Jake Henion says officers responded to the Haven Trailer Court shortly before 6 p.m.. They say the victim was stabbed with a steak knife and sustained injuries to his face and arm.

Lt. Henion says the suspect is 29-year-old Devin L. Morris of Alliance. Morris is suspected to be with 25-year-old girlfriend Nicole Flye, and the duo may be traveling in a green 1999 Oldsmobile Alero.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morris or Flye is asked to call the Alliance Police Department at 308-762-4955 or email jhenion@bbcpublicsafety.us.

The victim in the stabbing was transported to Box Butte General Hospital, and has since been treated and released.