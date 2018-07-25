(Audio) Badgers Predicted To Have Another Strong Year

Under head coach Paul Chryst, Wisconsin seems to be getting closer and closer to making an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Last year the Badgers went 13-1 with their only loss coming to Ohio State in the Big Ten Title game. Another big year is expected and Chryst talks about his team becoming one of the elites in college football.

Chryst made his comments this week at Big Ten media days. The Badgers go into this season as heavy favorites to repeat as champs in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin should be better on offense as eight starters return. On defense they will need some players to step up as just three starters are back. Wisconsin will kickoff the season on August 31st against Western Kentucky.