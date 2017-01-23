Bayard Student is NCTA Aggie of the Month

Maggie Brunmeier of Bayard, Neb., has been named Aggie of the Month at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis.

Brunmeier was selected from nominations by faculty and staff as the NCTA Aggie for January, announced Ron Rosati, NCTA dean.

The second-year student has a double major in agricultural business and agronomy. Following the completion of two associate degrees from NCTA in December, 2017, Brunmeier will pursue a bachelor’s degree in agriscience from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.

“I hope to have a career as an agronomist and serve at the agriculture community back home,” Brunmeier said. “For the past four summers I have worked with Western Nebraska Seed and Chemical in Scottsbluff and hope to continue working there after graduation.”

The Bayard High School graduate was nominated by Brad Ramsdale, associate professor of agronomy. He noted Brunmeier’s leadership and involvement in student organizations as well as her excellent work ethic and academics.

Recently, she was one of six students named to the Fall semester Dean’s List with a 4.0 grade point average. She also is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Her activities include being a member of the NCTA Crops Judging Team, Women in Ag, Ag Business Club and president of Collegiate Farm Bureau where she is serving her second year as the club’s representative to NCTA Student Senate.

As Farm Bureau president, Brunmeier attended the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation convention in December as one of two voting delegates representing Nebraska’s collegiate organizations.

“Maggie is an excellent student and has maximized her learning experience here at NCTA,” Ramsdale wrote. “Her involvement in Farm Bureau club and competing in the crops judging competitions are evidence of her desire to broaden her knowledge and experiences in the agricultural field. Most of all, Maggie is an individual of high character and integrity.”

Students are nominated each month for the Aggie of the Month award, with an Aggie of the Year named at an awards ceremony in May.

NCTA is an open enrollment, two-year institution with a statewide mission as part of the University of Nebraska system. It is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Additional information is available at ncta.unl.edu or by calling 1-800-3CURTIS.