Bluffs man convicted of drug distribution and false imprisonment going to prison

A 36 year old Scottsbluff man convicted of possessing meth for distribution and forcibly restraining a woman in a local motel has been sentenced to four to five to five years in prison.

Trevor Ballheim was sentenced by Judge Leo Doborovlny to three to four years in prison on the drug count and a consecutive one to two year prison term for first degree false imprisonment and misdemeanor theft .

Ballheim was one of three people in a vehicle that turned around at a Nebraska State Patrol checkpoint May 19th at Highway 92 and Stegall Road. A baggie was thrown out the vehicle’s sunroof as the car was approaching the checkpoint and over 14 ounces of methamphetamine was found in the baggie and a box located in the vehicle when it was eventually stopped.

The false imprisonment charge resulted from Ballheim intimidating a woman and not allowing her out of a Scottsbluff motel July 22nd. He was also convicted of misdemeanor theft for stealing her cell phone.

Ballheim, who has a lengthy criminal record that included multiple thefts and an assault, said he was “regretful”and ready to change his life. But Judge Dobrovolny said Ballheim was “living the life of a drug user and trafficker” and had a high probability of additional bad conduct if not incarcerated.