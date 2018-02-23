Boys Sub-District Results / Girls District Finals Tonight

Here’s a look at the latest results from the high school basketball scene along with tonight’s schedule at KNEB.

Boys C1-12 Sub-District title game

Mitchell 70, Gordon-Rushville 67…sophomore Blake Thyne led the Tigers to the upset win with 26 points. Mitchell will play Ogallala on Monday night in Sidney starting at 6 p.m. for the right to head to the State Tournament. We’ll have coverage on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500, 94.1 The Brand, and kneb.com starting at 5:45.

Boys C2-12 Sub-District title game

Bridgeport 56, Bayard 52…Logan Nichols led Bridgeport with 17 points as the Bulldogs rallied late with a 9-2 run to advance to a district title game on Monday. Bridgeport will play Perkins County in what will be a doubleheader at Sidney. Following the Mitchell game we’ll have coverage on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500, 94.1 The Brand, and kneb.com. Tip off will be at 8 pm.

Other Boys District Finals for Monday night

D2-6: Cody-Kilgore vs. Creek Valley at North Platte St. Pat’s HS

D1-6: Medicine Valley vs. Paxton at North Platte HS

Girls District Finals coverage tonight on KNEB

C1-6: Mitchell (25-0) vs. Hershey (20-4)…With a win the Lady Tigers would likely hold onto the #1 seed for the C1 State Tournament next week. We’ve got coverage tonight on KNEB.TV, Allo 15, Mobius 1500, and The Beet at kneb.com starting at 5:45, tip off at 6 pm from the Cabela’s Athletic Facility (main gym) at Sidney High School.

C2-6: Bridgeport (17-7) vs. North Platte St. Pat’s (21-3)…The Lady Bulldogs come in having won two straight in the sub-district tournament against Hemingford and Bayard while St. Pat’s enters with wins in six of their last seven games. Bridgeport will need a win tonight to qualify for the State Tournament. Coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starts at 4:45 with tip off at 5 p.m. from the middle school gym at Sidney.

D1-6: Morrill (19-6) vs. Hitchcock County (17-6)…Morrill will need a win tonight to get to Lincoln. They won their Sub-District with relative ease knocking off Paxton and Crawford by an average of 30 points per game. Coverage tonight on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com will start at 5:45 with tip at 6 pm from Ogallala.

D2-6: Hyannis vs. Creek Valley at Bridgeport HS