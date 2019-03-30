Breeds take to ring in 75th annual dog show

The Scottsbluff Kennel Club’s 75th annual AKC Dog Show is going on today (Saturday) and Sunday at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds Events Center in Mitchell.

The show has more than 800 dogs competing in everything from confirmation to rally.

“We’ve had a lot of growth over the past four years,” said Tony Van Beek, member of the Kennel Club and show committee. “When most dog shows are going down in numbers, we’re continuously growing strong; it’s a good sign.”

Van Beek adds they like to see more and more dogs coming in to participate in the annual show.

If you are looking at getting a dog, the club will also be hosting a “Meet the Breed,” event Saturday.

“It’s an excellent way to get to know the breed and breeds, you may be interested in and get to know the dogs better when they are on hand,” Van Beek said.

The dogs will be at a booth in half-hour intervals, and the owners will be available for questions. Among the dogs available to meet will be beagles.

“They are bred to hunt rabbits and hares,” said Liz Freidlander, who will be competing at the show with beagles. “They are merry little hounds and a friendly breed, good with kids and like to eat a lot of food. They will get fat if you let them.”

Both shows for Saturday and Sunday are open to the public and begin at 8 a.m.; there will be vendors for both food and drinks and dog supplies.