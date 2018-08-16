Citizens group “disappointed” NDEQ did not require more in renewing landfill permit

A citizens group which brought possible issues of non-compliance to state standards at the Gering landfill to the attention of Nebraska regulators says it is disappointed more wasn’t required as the NDEQ renewed the landfill permit Wednesday for another five years.

Spokesperson Bobby Allbaugh said it would have been unusual for the agency not to renew the permit, but he felt the issues of litter control and placing leachade into an irrigation canal would have drawn reprimands, fines or even required corrective action.

Allbaugh said, ” Even in the letter that came with the renewal notice it was reinforced there are violations being made at the facility, and they cited them by code and date. It is just disappointing that the facility can continue to be operated and repeat those violations.”

Allbaugh says the city has shown the ability to address the concerns when state regulators are expected for inspections. Allbaugh says without state direction landfill staff gain praise from their leaders, and are not asked to take corrective action on issues simply noted in the letter that came with the renewal notice.

Mayor Tony Kaufman says the positive decision was the expected outcome, but added the city gained experience from the process and will look to address some of the concerns.