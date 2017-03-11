Clocks move one hour forward tonight

Daylight Savings Time begins Sunday morning at 2 a.m. when residents set their clocks forward one hour.

The Scottsbluff Fire Department is reminding citizens to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and change the batteries.

Public Information Officer Justin Houstoun says if your smoke detector is 10 years old it needs to be replaced, and carbon monoxide detectors generally need to be replaced every 5 to 7 years.

Houstoun says if residents don’t currently have a working smoke or carbon monoxide detector, the Scottsbluff Fire Department will provide them for free and install them in your home.

You can also call the Fire Department if you need assistance changing batteries in your detectors. You can either call the Fire Department at 630-6231 or visit their website at scottsblufffire.org and click on the “Detector Program.”