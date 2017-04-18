class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229682 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Commissioners appoint Linda Grummert Interim Highway Superintendent

BY Kevin Mooney | April 18, 2017
The Scotts Bluff County Board has appointed Linda Grummert as the Interim Highway Superintendent effective May 1st when Superintendent Bob Bennett retires May 1st.

Grummert has served as the Assistant Highway Superintendent for the past year after moving from Webster County, where she served as the Highway Superintendent from 2009-2016. She was the Assistant Highway Superintendent in Webster County for fifteen years prior to that, and also worked in the county clerk’s office and as Flood Plain Administrator.

The Commissioners also received the retirement notice of Director of Operations Carol Prince, who is stepping down after 11 years in that position and a total of 30 years with the county. Carol’s effective retirement date is June 30th.

