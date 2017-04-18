Commissioners appoint Linda Grummert Interim Highway Superintendent

The Scotts Bluff County Board has appointed Linda Grummert as the Interim Highway Superintendent effective May 1st when Superintendent Bob Bennett retires May 1st.

Grummert has served as the Assistant Highway Superintendent for the past year after moving from Webster County, where she served as the Highway Superintendent from 2009-2016. She was the Assistant Highway Superintendent in Webster County for fifteen years prior to that, and also worked in the county clerk’s office and as Flood Plain Administrator.

The Commissioners also received the retirement notice of Director of Operations Carol Prince, who is stepping down after 11 years in that position and a total of 30 years with the county. Carol’s effective retirement date is June 30th.