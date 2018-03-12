Confirmed fatality in accident on Lake Minatare Road

Local law enforcement says the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident on Lake Minatare Road this evening has died.

Sheriff Mark Overman says there is one confirmed fatality, but at this point it is not known if the death was caused by a medical issue or the accident. Seat belts were not in use.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Minatare Fire personnel and the County Coroner are still on the scene. The accident happened between County Roads 26 and 27

Witnesses reported following the vehicle eastbound on Lake Minatare Road, below the speed limit. The vehicle then swerved slowly across the center line and impacted the north ditch where it rolled, landing on its top.

Valley Ambulance also responded to assist.

Lake Minatare Road is closed in the impacted area at this time.

No information is being released on the victim at this time pending notification of next of kin.