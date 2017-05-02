Failure to yield causes two vehicle collision

There were no life threatening injuries when three people were taken to Regional West Medical Center following a two vehicle collision on Highway 26 and East Overland shortly after nine Tuesday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the accident occurred when a westbound SUV driven by 18 year old Thomas Wilson of Scottsbluff failed to yield while taking a left turn off of Highway 26 and collided with an eastbound mini-van driven by 42 year old Robert Rein of Scottsbluff.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Suburban were treated at the hospital for injuries in the accident.

Both vehicles were totaled but seat belts were in use by both drivers. Traffic on East Overland and Highway 26 was diverted while emergency vehicles were on the scene.