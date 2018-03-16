Federal Judge Rules Army Corps Responsible for Missouri River Flood Damages

Farmers impacted by nearly a decade of flooding along the Missouri River are a step closer to receiving compensation.

A federal judge earlier this week ruled in favor of farmers in the case of Ideker Farms vs. the United States of America. Roger Ideker of Ideker Farms in St. Joseph, Missouri, who spearheaded the case, says the ruling “rightfully recognizes the government’s responsibility for changing the river.”

More than 350 farmers, landowners and businesses joined the case suing the federal government alleging the Army Corps of Engineers mismanaged the Missouri River. The lawsuit, filed in 2014, alleged the Corps of Engineers violated the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment that bars the government from taking private property without just compensation.

A federal judge ruled in favor of the farmers in five of the six years that the flooding was claimed dating back to 2007, disallowing the flood claims in 2011. Damages, according to the law firm representing the farmers, are estimated to exceed $300 million. The case will next proceed to phase two, where the court will determine the extent of losses.