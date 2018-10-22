Feed Grain Buyers, Suppliers Arrive in Minneapolis for Export Exchange 2018

Minneapolis — More than 200 international buyers and end-users of coarse grains and co-products from upwards of 35 countries are arriving in Minneapolis for Export Exchange 2018, ready to meet with U.S. suppliers and service providers across the value chain.

Export Exchange is a biennial educational and trade forum for U.S. feed grains that will host attendees from both the U.S. and various countries organized into 21 U.S. Grains Council (USGC) trade teams. Attendees will meet with U.S. suppliers and get a chance to learn about current supply and demand for U.S. feed products.

Co-sponsored by the USGC, Growth Energy and the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA), Export Exchange 2018 offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to meet and build relationships with domestic suppliers of corn, distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS), sorghum, barley and other commodities.

“The excitement in Minneapolis during this high-profile event is palpable. This is a prime opportunity for U.S. grain suppliers to meet with interested buyers and do real business,” said Jim Stitzlein, USGC chairman. “This meeting dovetails at a critical time when the Administration has announced its intention to move ahead on forging new free trade agreements with partner countries around the world interested in what we have to offer.”

Export Exchange highlights the importance of strong trade policy and market development to U.S. agriculture. In addition to networking opportunities, Export Exchange attendees will be briefed on the global supply and demand situation, transportation issues and challenges, the global grains outlook, new advances in DDGS and poultry, food safety regulations, agribusiness, the current U.S. policy environment and more.

“This year’s Export Exchange is an exciting and timely opportunity to share with attendees the important role ethanol and its coproducts, like DDGS, play in countries across the globe and in supporting agriculture,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “We hope that as folks connect, they have the opportunity to learn more from us about the many benefits of ethanol and how biofuels are blazing new trails in the international marketplace.”

While visiting Export Exchange, individuals on the teams have opportunities to directly do business and make connections to facilitate future sales.

“This is our fifth Export Exchange conference and it’s being held at an incredibly important time for the U.S. ethanol industry,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Trade is vital to our industry, and nearly one of our every three tons of DDGS produced last year was exported. We’re looking forward to another great event where producers and marketers of DDGS and other co-products can connect with global customers.”

The conference runs through Wednesday at the Minneapolis Hilton. More information is available at www.exportexchange.org or on social media at #ExEx18.